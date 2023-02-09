US first lady lip kisses Kamala Harris' husband

ALBAWABA - First lady Jill Biden kissed vice president Kamala Harris' husband on the lips, and social media reacts.

Jill Biden innocently kissed Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff while greeting each other in the VIP section at president Biden's state of the union address on Capitol Hill.

A video circulated of the kiss on social media, where the first lady kissed the Second Gentleman on the lips.

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

Senior editor at Real Daily Wire shared a screenshot from the video and wrote: "Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with a kiss on the lips? is this normal?"

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with... a kiss on the lips?



Is this... normal? pic.twitter.com/HX5p74fJHw — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 8, 2023

Another user wrote: "Are you kidding me? in front of God and country? who does that?" and added angry face emojis.