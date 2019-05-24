US Version of 'Love Island' to be Screened on CBS in July

Popular dating show Love Island will premiere a U.S. version on CBS in July.

CBS confirmed in a press release Wednesday an American version of the British reality series will air five nights a week beginning July 9.



The new Love Island will run through Aug. 7. The show follows a group of singles who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from the group villa in Fiji.

"As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS," CBS senior vice president of alternative programming Sharon Vuong said.

"This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!" she added.

Love Island shared a video teaser Wednesday on Twitter.





"Kiss your social life goodbye. Your new obsession will air 5 nights a week starting on July 9. #LoveIslandUSA," the caption reads.

The British version of Love Island has aired on ITV2 since June 2015. The show will premiere its fifth season June 3.