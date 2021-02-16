Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Instagram official!

The 32-year-old actress was first reported to be romancing the baseball player, 24, back in November, and on Sunday (02.14.21) the couple marked Valentine’s Day by making their relationship Instagram official.



Alongside a picture of her and Cole sharing a sweet kiss, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck (sic)”



Cole also shared a picture on his own Instagram of himself and the ‘High School Musical’ alum cuddled up together, and captioned it: “Happy V day @vanessahudgens (sic)”





After the couple were first linked late last year, a source reported they had officially become boyfriend and girlfriend just before the start of 2021.



The insider said: “They are boyfriend and girlfriend. They rang in the New Year together.”



Vanessa and Cole were originally spotted enjoying a “romantic dinner” together, and sources at the time said Vanessa was “giddy with laughter” and “couldn’t contain her smile”.





One source said: “They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars. They shared wine and food and had a great two-hour meal. Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn’t contain her smile.”



The new romance comes after the ‘Princess Switch’ star split from her longterm boyfriend Austin Butler in January 2020, after nearly nine years together.



Before meeting Cole, Vanessa had said she was interested in finding a partner who shares "similar fundamentals” to her.

She explained: "Your girl's open. I feel like at the end of the day, it's just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really.”



The ‘Spring Breakers’ actress - who also previously dated her former 'High School Musical' co-star Zac Efron - also revealed she'd probably prefer to find a boyfriend who isn't "in the public eye".



She added: "I know what I want and I'm like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn't matter if they're in the public eye or not - if anything I prefer them not to be but we'll see, we'll see."