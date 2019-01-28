Vanessa Hudgens Loves Getting Attention

Vanessa stars as Maureen Johnson in 'Rent: Live' (Source : vanessahudgens / Instagram )

Vanessa Hudgens "loves being the center of attention".



The 30-year-old actress - who stars as Maureen Johnson in 'Rent: Live', an upcoming TV production of the Broadway musical - has revealed she can relate to her character's approach to life, admitting she relishes attention.



She said: "It's been so much fun finding Maureen within myself because she is loud and she loves being the centre of attention, and I am a performer.





"I love having all eyes on me. She expresses herself in a way that is unique to her own, and she's an artist, and I feel like that's what I aspire to be like as well."



The brunette beauty also admitted she loved working with Jordan Fisher on 'Rent: Live'.



Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Vanessa shared: "I feel like we both have such a love for musical theatre and a love for 'Rent' even before we came to it, [and] it really just translates."



Meanwhile, Vanessa recently revealed that Jennifer Lopez has become a surrogate "mamma" to her since they worked together on 'Second Act'.



The high-profile duo developed a strong bond while filming the romantic comedy.



Vanessa explained: "[Jennifer] is the queen. She's the O.G. of rom-com; she starred in my favourite [films] growing up.

"When I came in to do camera tests with her, I immediately felt this insane connection.



"I felt like we got to a point where we could be in a scene, and we were talking telepathically, where she'd be trying to tell me something, and I'd just go with it. I'd be like, 'Are you trying to tell me this because I feel like you are?' And she'd say, 'Yes, baby.' I'd be like, 'Oh my God, I totally read your mind!'



"But seriously, not only was it a fun, exciting, iconic experience, but I also got to connect with someone that I admire in a real and deep way."