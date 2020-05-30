Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd and Her Husband Expecting Their First Child

Dutch model Romee Strijd revealed via Instagram that she and husband Laurens van Leeuwen are expecting their first child.

The model’s exciting pregnancy announcement came with an honest message about struggles with her reproductive health.

Accompanying a smiling picture of herself, her growing baby bump and her husband, Strijd wrote that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in 2018. A common cause of infertility, PCOS is defined by hormonal imbalances that affect the ovaries and can cause fertility issues. After researching the condition, Strijd concluded that she needed to make some lifestyle changes.

“Two years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years,” the Dutch model wrote in the caption on Instagram on Thursday. “I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way,” she continued.

“I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I came to the conclusion that I should do way less high-intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with family. To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself, and be nice for yourself and your body, and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”

Strijd and van Leeuwen got married in 2018.