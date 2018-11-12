Victoria Beckham Gets Last Minute Hair Cut Prior Being Honored With People's Choice Fashion Icon Award

Last minute: Victoria Beckham is seen in an Instagram Stories video getting her hair trimmed as she rides along in the back of a car on her way to the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Victoria Beckham - Instagram)

She's being honored with the first ever People's Choice Fashion Icon Award.

But Victoria Beckham needed a quick makeup and hair touch up as she traveled to the awards show in Santa Monica on Sunday evening.

The former Spice Girl shared video to her Instagram Stories in which her hairstylist Ken Paves trims her hair as they ride along.

'So we are now doing hair and makeup in the car. A quick haircut. Why are you doing this, Ken? Is someone late today?' the 44-year-old is heard askinVictoria then showed off her coiffed hair as she walked the red carpet at the PCAs in a stylish white trouser suit and silky camisole top. Paves.

'Was someone late, Ken? Is that why we are literally getting ready in the car?' she pressed him.

Paves responded: 'I'm never late.'

On the fly: The 44-year-old explained that her stylist Ken Paves was doing her hair en route to the event in Santa Monica and then she showed off her fresh cut on the red carpet, right

Big night: Victoria was at the awards show to be honored as the PCAs first ever Fashion Icon



Designer duds: She was naturally stylish in a white tailored trouser suit with a white silky camisole top. She contrasted the outfit with black heels

The British designer contrasted her outfit with black heels and posed for photos with her hands in her pockets .

She was made up with black mascara and glossy dark pink lip color.

Victoria arrived solo for her big night having arrived in Los Angeles earlier in the day.

In 1991, she married soccer star David Beckham and the couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

The ex pop star founded her fashion line in 2008 after successfully launching a denim collection, eye-wear range and perfume brand.

Her focus on fashion is credited as the reason she has decided not to be part of the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

During an appearance on a British TV show last week, Emma Bunton revealed that Victoria 'just didn’t want to do it… She was busy with her fashion and she has moved on.'

Geri Horner chimed in: 'I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement, and she has said it for years that she just doesn’t want to do it anymore, so we knew that.'

The last time Victoria performed with the girl group was when they reunited for the opening ceremony of the London Summer Olympics in 2012.

No longer Posh: On a British TV show, Emma Bunton revealed that Victoria didn't want to join the Spice Girls reunion tour because she's 'busy with her fashion and she has moved on'