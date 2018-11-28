Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd flaunts her toned physique in UNDERWEAR ahead of a MASSAGE

Treating herself: Romee Strijd stripped down to her undergarments and flaunted her enviable gym-honed physique on Tuesday ahead of a massage (Source: Romee Strijd - Instagram)

She's the Victoria's Secret Angel who frequently takes to social media to showcase her grueling workouts.

And Romee Strijd proved her hard work had paid off on Tuesday, flaunting her incredibly toned physique ahead of a massage.

After spending the day shooting for the lingerie brand, the 23-year-old posed in just her underwear.

'Time for a massage with @laisperez.mit,' she captioned the Boomerang.

Romee stunned in a black two-piece that drew attention to her trim stomach and ample cleavage.

The beauty had her blonde locks styled up into a high ponytail and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup.

Romee spent the day shooting an upcoming Victoria's Secret campaign with fellow Angels Jasmine Tookes and the newly engaged Josephine Skriver.

The trio were in Miami and despite the chilly and windy 68 degree weather, they had to strip down to their undergarments.

And while the Dutch beauty was posing up a storm, her boyfriend of nine years, Laurens van Leeuwen, 29, was by her side, spending the day at the beach.

Love: Taking to social media on Sunday, Romee wished her man, the elder brother of her friend, a happy birthday

Taking to social media on Sunday, Romee wished her man, the elder brother of her friend, a happy birthday.

'IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY, well in Holland it is now!' she posted on her social media on Sunday.

'Happy birthday my love, soulmate, best friend, partner in crime... I could go on and on and on. I remember 9 years ago when we started dating you asked me “Are you sure you wanna do this? because if we do, this is forever”, and I’m still SO extremely grateful to experience life together with you!'

'We laugh, we cry, we travel, you are the best and this is my favorite day, because I LOVE YOU YOU YOU.'