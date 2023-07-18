In video: Burak Deniz gets intimate with Bestemsu Özdemir

ALBAWABA - Paparazzi has spotted famous Turkish actor Burak Deniz getting intimate with Turkish actress Bestemsu Özdemir during their vacation in Bodrum.

Burak Deniz appeared hugging Bestemsu Özdemir, as they were intimately dancing.

The video clip sparked controversy and a sensation among social media users, who questioned the truth about the existence of a relationship between the duo, especially since they seemed very harmonious and romantic together.

While a large number of users considered that Deniz is a harasser, and that this matter is not new to him, expressing their shock that Ozdemir accepted Deniz's actions and did not stop him alone.

The Turkish actor also appeared in more than one video that was circulated through social media during the vacation, in which he appeared from the same party, dancing and having a good time.

Burak Deniz is accused of harassment



Followers moved on to describe the famous Turkish actor Burak Deniz as a harasser, as he had previously been monitored in similar situations, as the audience recalled that earlier, during his appearance with star "Melissa" in one of the press interviews, he approached her and put his hand on her in the same way.

Burak Deniz is currently waiting the premiere of his new series, Ghariban which is scheduled reunite him with Turkish actress

Hande Erçel.