Video: Costa Titch dies on stage in front of crowd

ALBAWABA - On Saturday, March 11, South African rapper Costa Titch was performing on stage before suddenly dying in front of the crowd.

The 27-year-old rapper, Costa Titch, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou was performing his last song of the setlist and lost consciousness while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

In a video taken to Twitter, Titch can be seen tripping over, getting up to finish his song, while another man on the stage tells fans to put their hands up.

Costa titch rapper died suddenly... pic.twitter.com/f8ocUoYJ4r — Benny (@Benny54045914) March 12, 2023

Shortly after, the rapper appeared unsteady o his feet and collapsed on the floor.

The rapper's death was confirmed in a statement by his family, "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson, It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time."

"As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we afford the time and space to gather ourselves."

'The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit.'