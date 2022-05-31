  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. A Video of Fahriye Evcen's 'Murder' Causes an Uproar on Social Media

A Video of Fahriye Evcen's 'Murder' Causes an Uproar on Social Media

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published May 31st, 2022 - 01:02 GMT
Emre Konuk described Fahriye as a precious stone
Emre Konuk described Fahriye as a precious stone
Highlights
Fahriye trends on social media

Social media users shared a video of famous Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen from the last episode of the series "Alp Arslan", in which she embodied the role of the Sultan's wife.

Also ReadFahriye Evcen Scores The First Goal at The 2022 World Cup Stadium in Qatar Fahriye Evcen Scores The First Goal at The 2022 World Cup Stadium in Qatar

The video was topped by the social networking sites, and the Google search engine, after the end of the last episode of the famous series.

Thousands of sympathetic followers interacted with Evcen because of the scene of her murder in the recent episode, which increased the possibility of her withdrawal from work for unknown reasons and her inability to participate in the upcoming seasons of work.

A large number of the public, journalists and critics praised her high performance, to the extent that producer and writer Emre Konuk described her as a precious stone through her participation in this work.

Also ReadFahriye Evcen Scores The First Goal at The 2022 World Cup Stadium in Qatar Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Take This Remarkable Decision
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TRT 1 (@trt1)

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...