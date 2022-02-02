Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit Take This Remarkable Decision

Turkish couple Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit, who got married in 2017 and welcomed their son Karan in 2019, are no longer looking at daily projects but annual projects when it comes to product promotions.

Fahriye Evcen has 12 million 500 thousand followers on social media, and her husband Burak Özçivit has 20 million followers. The couple, who receives numerous offers for product promotion, refuses them all. The reason is that they are not looking for daily but yearly projects.

According to the news in Posta newspaper; Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen also increased their prices for product promotions. It was claimed that the famous couple could demand up to 10 million TL ($737,860) in exchange for a one-year project.