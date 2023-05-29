Video: fan cries after he meets Maguy Bou Ghossn

ALBAWABA - A fan met with Maguy Bou Ghosn and the young man couldn't hold back his tears.

Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn met a few of her fans who support her after a four-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress shared a sweet video on her official Instagram account to express her excitement as she met up with her fans, she penned the post: "We haven't met in four years due to the coronavirus and its circumstances...but finally today we got together and it was very beautiful."

She added: "The prettiest girls from Lebanon, my first supports, I love you girls so much, thank you for everything."

During her meeting with her fans, Bou Ghosn sat next to one of her male fans who could not hold back his tears as he met the actress, and Maguy appeared so happy to be surrounded by all the love she received.

The meeting ended with Maguy cutting a cake to celebrate the gathering, and cupcakes where handed out with the actress' name written on them.