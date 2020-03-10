In Video: Funeral of the Intruder Killed by Nancy Ajram's Husband TWO Months Ago

Rehab Bitar, lawyer of Mohamed Hassan Al-Mousa, who was killed at Nancy Ajram's villa by her husband Dr. Fadi Al Hachem, published a video and several photos from Al-Mousa's funeral in Syria via Twitter.
Mohamed's body was buried on Monday morning, after running autopsy on it three times, one of which was in Syria a few days ago, and two were in Lebanon before that, in order to find out the reasons behind his death.
Mohamed Al-Mousa was shot by Nancy Ajram's husband, Dr. Fadi Al Hachem, the moment he tried to enter their daughters' bedroom in an attempt to rob their villa two months a go. The video of the incident was very widely talked about in all media.
اللهم ارحمه وعوضه عن كل ألم أصابه بـ جنة عرضها السموات والأرض ، اللهم اجعله في روضة وبستان في نعيم دائم ودار خلد تحت ظل الرحمن .#محمد_الموسى pic.twitter.com/NmXWzIzB74— Dr Rehab Bitar - د. رهاب بيطار (@rehabbitar) March 9, 2020
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)