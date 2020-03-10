  1. Home
  3. In Video: Funeral of the Intruder Killed by Nancy Ajram's Husband TWO Months Ago

Published March 10th, 2020 - 09:12 GMT
Mohamed's body was burried on Monday morning
Rehab Bitar, lawyer of Mohamed Hassan Al-Mousa, who was killed at Nancy Ajram's villa by her husband Dr. Fadi Al Hachem, published a video and several photos from Al-Mousa's funeral in Syria via Twitter.

Mohamed's body was buried on Monday morning, after running autopsy on it three times, one of which was in Syria a few days ago, and  two were in Lebanon before that, in order to find out the reasons behind his death.

Mohamed Al-Mousa was shot by Nancy Ajram's husband, Dr. Fadi Al Hachem, the moment he tried to enter their daughters' bedroom in an attempt to rob their villa two months a go. The video of the incident was very widely talked about in all media.

Shocking Video of Nancy Ajram's Husband Shooting the Thief.. Seconds Before He Entered Their Daughters' Bedroom!

