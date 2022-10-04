Video: A Girl Harasses Maya Diab on Stage!

Social media users managed to share a video of Maya Diab during her last concert, and in the clip, she can be seen singing on stage when a girl from the audience touches her legs.

Maya is seen singing on stage, and one of the fans from the audience reached out to touch Maya's legs from the slit opening in the dress.

Maya pulled back as she removed the fans' hand and covered the slit in the dress with her hand. The Lebanese singer took a step back so she can finish the concert, ignoring any inappropriate behavior.

By Alexandra Abumuhor