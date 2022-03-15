Video: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Trying to Get Pregnant

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she and her Travis Barker want to have a baby.

The news was shared during a teaser trailer of the new upcoming reality series 'The Kardashians', the love birds were. spotted at a fertility clinic.

'Travis and I want to have a baby.' Kourtney said.

In the clip, the doctor can be heard saying 'If you can put the sample in the cup.', 'We will take our mics off. You don’t get that audio.'' Kourtney answered.

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, Penelope, Reign, from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, While The Poosh founder's new fiance is father to Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and the drummer also has a stepdaughter Atiana.