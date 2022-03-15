Video: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Trying to Get Pregnant

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 15th, 2022 - 02:16 GMT
The duo started dating in the first of 2021
Kourtney and Travis are talking baby plans

Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she and her Travis Barker want to have a baby.

The news was shared during a teaser trailer of the new upcoming reality series 'The Kardashians', the love birds were. spotted at a fertility clinic.

'Travis and I want to have a baby.' Kourtney said. 

In the clip, the doctor can be heard saying 'If you can put the sample in the cup.', 'We will take our mics off. You don’t get that audio.'' Kourtney answered.

Kourtney is already mom to Mason, Penelope, Reign, from her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, While The Poosh founder's new fiance is father to Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and the drummer also has a stepdaughter Atiana.

The duo started dating in the first of 2021, and just a few months later, Barker proposed to the TV personality at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in California. 

Meanwhile, the new upcoming reality TV show also shows that Khloe is trying to make her relationship with ex Tristian Thompson work again, for the sake of their daughter True. 

Khloe can be heard saying 'Tristan and I are complicated.' 'Trust takes time.' she continued.

Also, in the new show, Kim Kardashian shares updates about her new love Pete Davidson. 

Momager Kris Jenner’s voice over said: “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.”

The new series will also see Kim address her divorce from Kanye West.

In the teaser, she said: “It is really hard with Kanye.  He told me my career was over.”

 

 


