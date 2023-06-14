Video: is Mert Ramazan Demir gay?

ALBAWABA - Recently, Turkish actor Mert Ramazan Demir has been the talk of social media.

Fans and users of social media have been questioning Turkish actor Mert Ramazan Demir's sexuality, there are numerous reports that the actor is gay and has told his closest friends.

A journalist asked Turkish actress Afra Saraçoğlu why Mert Ramazan was not by her side, even though they received an invitation together at Elle Style Award ceremony.

Saraçoğlu replied: "We are not always together."

Given that they had spent the vacation together and in light of the journalist's additional questioning if the two were in a romantic relationship, she quickly said, "No, I came alone," denying any rumors of a love affair.

The reporter continued to ask questions about Mert and asked if the actor was gay as was frequently claimed on social media.

The actress dodged the question and replied: "Thank you, friends; we are here for a beautiful ceremony."