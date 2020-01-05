Video: Najwa Qassem's Funeral Amid Screams and Tears

Family and fans buried the body of the late media anchor Najwa Qassem in her final resting place in her hometown of John, Mount Lebanon, at noon on Saturday, amid screams from her mother and sisters.

A video showed the moment when Najwa Qassem's body was transported by ambulance from her family’s home, then carried over the shoulders of a crown, and finally to her last resting place.

A number of media personnel were also present to cover the event.

The body of Najwa Qassem arrived on Friday to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, through Rafic Hariri International Airport, after she died Thursday morning in her home in Dubai, at the age of 51.