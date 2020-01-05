Najwa Qassem's Sister Reveals the Final Moments Before Her Death! Watch

Nisreen Qassem, sister of the late media anchor Najwa Qassem, revealed the details of her sister's last night.

Nisreen spent that night next to Najwa at her new residence in Dubai, explaining that she spent her last days moving her things from her old house to the new one, waiting for new year’s eve to celebrate with their family.

Nisreen added during a televised interview that they all celebrated new year’s eve without any cause for concern and had a happy family gathering, until her 51-year-old sister felt a little tired and went to sleep it off.

She assumed that this kind of fatigue was normal, and Najwa was not the only to experience it especially as a result of holiday celebrations. Some guests even fell asleep on the couches.

Nisreen stated that her late sister was preparing for an important meeting in the morning, so she went to her room, set her alarm and slept.

In the morning, the alarm continued to beep without any response from Najwa, forcing her sister Nisreen to enter the room to wake her but instead found her body cold and lifeless. Because Nisreen is a doctor, she tried to save Najwa, but it was too late.

Najwa did not complain about any health conditions before going to sleep, according to Nisreen's statements that summarized the events of that night.

"She slept and died," she said.

Najwa Qassem, the Lebanese media anchor, died last Thursday on new year's day at the age of 51, following a sudden heart attack.