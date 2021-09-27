In Video: Sleeping Prince Celebrates Saudi National Day 2021

  1. Home
Published September 27th, 2021 - 08:01 GMT
In Video Saudi Sleeping Prince Celebrates Saudi National Day 2021 moving hands responding to treatment

Saudi Princess Rima Bint Talal, has published at dawn today a new video of her nephew, Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal, known as the "Sleeping Prince", who fell into a coma more than 15 years ago as a result of a traffic accident in 2005 while he was studying in London.

In the video, the Sleeping Prince was covered with the Saudi green flag, with the phrase "Home Is In Our Hearts" printed on it, to celebrate Saudi National Day which took place on September 23.

The hospital royal suite, where Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal resides, was fully decorated with green flags and ornaments on the national celebration.

The Sleeping Prince's aunt commented on the video: 'My love, may God protect you, heal you, and restore you.'

Last January, Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, who's been in a coma since 2005, had responded to a doctor's directions and moved his hand several times in a video that went viral on social media.

In another video posted last year by Princess Nouf bint Khalid bin Talal, the sleeping prince moved his hand more than once at the request of the attending physician, whose voice could be heard asking him to move his hand.

The Sleeping Prince had a car accident in 2005 while studying at the military college in London, and he has been in a coma ever since.

The medical diagnoses of the Sleeping Prince varied, and a medical delegation consisting of three American doctors and a Spanish doctor was invited in an attempt to stop the bleeding from his head, but he remained in a coma.

Prince Khaled bin Talal insists on keeping his son on life support machines in the hope that he will recover.

The father of the Sleeping Prince once said: 'Someone has asked me, why don't you take the devices off your son? I answered him: If it was God’s will for him to die in the accident, then my son would be in his grave, not needing my help now with his recovery, or by remaining as he is, or by his death,'

Saudi Sleeping Prince Al-Waleed Bin Khaled Bin Talal coma with his father

He continued: 'I am patient, contented, and reassured with what God has decreed, and I trust in Him, whose power is exalted, who preserved his soul all these years is able to heal him and restore him.'

