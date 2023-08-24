Video: Shakira sings Abdel Halim song fluently

ALBAWABA - A video of Shakira shocked the world as she sang an Abdel Halim song flawlessly.

Turned out that the short clip of Shakira was fabricated by using AI, the clip looked extremely real and people could not tell that it was fake.

In the edited video, Shakira was singing a song by Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez titled: "Kamel Al Awsaf," and fans flooded the comments commenting on how scary the AI features are becoming since the video looks very real.

بالذكاء الاصطناعي صوت و صورة .. شاكيرا تغني كامل الاوصاف 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGm2JAYSLz — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) August 22, 2023

The original video was of a young internet personality and singer called Farida Obeid who was performing the song Kamel Al Awsaf, and using AI fans blended Obeid's video with a picture of Shakira.

ده مش ذكاء صناعي و لا حاجة ، دي المطربه الشابه المصرية فريدة عبيد https://t.co/AZbPzCaD2m https://t.co/PR8LEZeSHk pic.twitter.com/3rKwp7wSMg August 23, 2023

Obeid and the Colombian singers both have many similarities in their looks, including hair type, hair color, and face shape, which helped the edited AI video look more realistic.

This comes after Shakira was rumored to be in a romantic relationship with Canadian rapper Drake, Shakira and Drake sparked dating rumors last week after they were seen leaving the same after-party together in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Per sources, the duo left the after-party together at around 3:30 a.m, however, some sources claim the singers left within minutes of one another and were not photographed leaving.

Weeks ago, it has been rumored that the Waka Waka hitmaker is dating Miami Heats player, Jimmy Butler after they were seen having dinner together in London.

Before Butler, Shakira was allegedly dating British race car driver Lewis Hamilton. Shakira and Hamilton have been spotted in numerous public outings, and according to a source, the pair are growing closer, and there at the stage where it's fun and flirty.