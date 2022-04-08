Viola Davis is Interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in Netflix Special

Netflix announced on Thursday the special Oprah + Viola will premiere on April 22. The 48-minute special will feature Oprah Winfrey in conversation with Viola Davis.

Davis will be discussing her new memoir, Finding Me. In the book, Davis discusses growing up surrounded by abuse and poverty.

According to the announcement, Davis says she found peace by "giving up hope that the past could be different." The discussion will also include Davis' love life and career.

Winfrey normally produces content for Apple TV+. She produced When They See Us for Netflix.



Davis won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences, after nominations for Doubt and The Help, and a subsequent nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She also starred in the Suicide Squad movies.

Next for Davis is the Showtime drama The First Lady, a return to series after How to Get Away with Murder.