Virtual Showcase: Alserkal Online

Hop through Alserkal Avenue's incredible array of art galleries from the comfort of your sofa. The industrial art hub has gone online, so cultural connoisseurs from Dubai can appreciate its latest exhibitions from the safe comfort of their homes.
Take virtual 360-degree tours of renowned art incubators such as 1x1 Gallery, Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12 and more. At Green Art Gallery, see a group exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by Kamrooz Aram, Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck, Hera Buyuktasciyan, Lubna Chowdhary and Ana Mazzei. Move over to Leila Heller Gallery – lifting only a finger – to see Italian artist Francesca Pasquali's Material Anatomy. As they would at their warehouse spaces, the galleries will regularly change their exhibitions to keep displays fresh.
Here is a list of all the unique showcases art aficionados can explore:
1x1 Gallery
The Tapestries of Fading Gardens
Alserkal Arts Foundation
New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives
Carbon 12
André Butzer’s solo exhibition
Chi-ka
New Japan Photo 10
Ayyam Gallery
For My Father by Rula Halawani
The Awakening by Safwan Dahou
Grey Noise
Nocturnes by Michael John Whelan
Green Art Gallery
Group exhibition
Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde
Infinite Angles by Mohammed Kazem
Leila Heller Gallery
Material Anatomy by Francesca Pasquali
Habitat by Melis Buyruk
Nuqta: The Diacritic by Abdel Qader Al Rais
Elmarsa
Nuances of Black and White
Gulf Photo Plus
All What I Want Is Life
Wetland Lab
National Pavilion UAE - La Biennale Di Venezia
Jean-Paul Najar Foundation
Building Bauhaus
Ishara Art Foundation
Such a Morning by Amar Kanwar
Showcase
Sacred Spring
Lawrie Shabibi
Upsurge: Waves, Colour and Illusion
SVENM
Jupiter Today
Zawyeh Gallery
Palestinian Art: Resilience & Inspiration
The Third Line
There is Fiction in the Space Between
Sahwa by Lamya Gargash
|Date
|01 April - 30 April 2020
|Category
|Arts , Experiences
|Ticket price
|Free
|Website
|https://www.alserkal.online/
