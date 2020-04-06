Virtual Showcase: Alserkal Online

Hop through Alserkal Avenue's incredible array of art galleries from the comfort of your sofa. The industrial art hub has gone online, so cultural connoisseurs from Dubai can appreciate its latest exhibitions from the safe comfort of their homes.



Take virtual 360-degree tours of renowned art incubators such as 1x1 Gallery, Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12 and more. At Green Art Gallery, see a group exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by Kamrooz Aram, Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck, Hera Buyuktasciyan, Lubna Chowdhary and Ana Mazzei. Move over to Leila Heller Gallery – lifting only a finger – to see Italian artist Francesca Pasquali's Material Anatomy. As they would at their warehouse spaces, the galleries will regularly change their exhibitions to keep displays fresh.



Here is a list of all the unique showcases art aficionados can explore:



1x1 Gallery

The Tapestries of Fading Gardens



Alserkal Arts Foundation

New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives



Carbon 12

André Butzer’s solo exhibition



Chi-ka

New Japan Photo 10



Ayyam Gallery

For My Father by Rula Halawani

The Awakening by Safwan Dahou



Grey Noise

Nocturnes by Michael John Whelan



Green Art Gallery

Group exhibition



Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde

Infinite Angles by Mohammed Kazem



Leila Heller Gallery

Material Anatomy by Francesca Pasquali

Habitat by Melis Buyruk

Nuqta: The Diacritic by Abdel Qader Al Rais



Elmarsa

Nuances of Black and White



Gulf Photo Plus

All What I Want Is Life



Wetland Lab

National Pavilion UAE - La Biennale Di Venezia



Jean-Paul Najar Foundation

Building Bauhaus



Ishara Art Foundation

Such a Morning by Amar Kanwar



Showcase

Sacred Spring



Lawrie Shabibi

Upsurge: Waves, Colour and Illusion



SVENM

Jupiter Today



Zawyeh Gallery

Palestinian Art: Resilience & Inspiration



The Third Line

There is Fiction in the Space Between

Sahwa by Lamya Gargash









Date 01 April - 30 April 2020 Category Arts , Experiences Ticket price Free Website https://www.alserkal.online/