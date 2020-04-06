Virtual Showcase: Alserkal Online

  1. Home
Published April 6th, 2020 - 11:20 GMT
Alserkal Galleries Online
Alserkal Galleries Online

Hop through Alserkal Avenue's incredible array of art galleries from the comfort of your sofa. The industrial art hub has gone online, so cultural connoisseurs from Dubai can appreciate its latest exhibitions from the safe comfort of their homes.

Take virtual 360-degree tours of renowned art incubators such as 1x1 Gallery, Ayyam Gallery, Carbon 12 and more. At Green Art Gallery, see a group exhibition featuring paintings and sculptures by Kamrooz Aram, Alessandro Balteo-Yazbeck, Hera Buyuktasciyan, Lubna Chowdhary and Ana Mazzei. Move over to Leila Heller Gallery – lifting only a finger – to see Italian artist Francesca Pasquali's Material Anatomy. As they would at their warehouse spaces, the galleries will regularly change their exhibitions to keep displays fresh.

Here is a list of all the unique showcases art aficionados can explore:

1x1 Gallery
The Tapestries of Fading Gardens

Alserkal Arts Foundation
New Waves: Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives

Carbon 12
André Butzer’s solo exhibition

Chi-ka
New Japan Photo 10

Ayyam Gallery
For My Father by Rula Halawani
The Awakening by Safwan Dahou

Grey Noise
Nocturnes by Michael John Whelan

Green Art Gallery
Group exhibition

Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde
Infinite Angles by Mohammed Kazem

Leila Heller Gallery
Material Anatomy by Francesca Pasquali
Habitat by Melis Buyruk
Nuqta: The Diacritic by Abdel Qader Al Rais

Elmarsa
Nuances of Black and White

Gulf Photo Plus
All What I Want Is Life

Wetland Lab
National Pavilion UAE - La Biennale Di Venezia

Jean-Paul Najar Foundation
Building Bauhaus

Ishara Art Foundation
Such a Morning by Amar Kanwar

Showcase
Sacred Spring

Lawrie Shabibi
Upsurge: Waves, Colour and Illusion

SVENM
Jupiter Today

Zawyeh Gallery
Palestinian Art: Resilience & Inspiration

The Third Line
There is Fiction in the Space Between
Sahwa by Lamya Gargash



 

Date 01 April - 30 April 2020
Category Arts , Experiences
Ticket price Free
Website https://www.alserkal.online/

