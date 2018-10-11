Vocal Chord Surgery? Tamer Husni Just Got Hospitalized!

Tamer had a concert that was supposed to be held today (Source: tamerhosny - Instagram)

Egyptian singer Tamer Husni just got hospitalized in one of the hospitals in '6 October' area of Lebanon.

Tamer Husni's official page on Facebook confirmed the news by posting that he had a severe ailment right after finishing the shoot of an episode of "Sahibat Al Saada" (Her Highness) talk show and was taken to one of the hospitals in '6 October' area and that it is possible that he will undergo surgery on his vocal chords.

Tamer was already doing rehearsals for his concert to welcome new students at the Canadian university and to celebrate 15 years since its establishment. The concert was supposed to be held today, the 11th of October, in the university's campus.

In another story, Tamer has a film titled "Al Badla" (The Suit) currently in theatres which premiered during Eid Al Adha season, the film's story is by Tamer himself, screenplay and dialogue are by Ayman Bahjat Amar, film is directed by Mohammed Al Adl and is produced by Waleed Mansour and has alongside Husni in the cast: Akram Husni, Amina Khalil, Majid Al Masri, Dalal Abd Al Aziz, Mahmoud AlBazawi, Mohamed Tharwat, Taher Abu Lela.