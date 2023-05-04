Wael Jassar pictured with Sherine and Hossam

ALBAWABA - Wael Jassar took to his Instagram to share a picture of his latest hangout with singer Sherine Abdel Wahab and her husband Hossam Habib.

Lebanese singer Wael Jassar shared a picture alongside Sherine Abd Al Wahab, and her husband Hossam Habib, as they prepare for a music night that is supposed to take place Thursday on the stage of Abu Bakr Theater in Riyadh.

The music night will feature the music of late musician, Mohamed Al Mawji.

In the picture, Jassar appeared sitting next to Abdel Wahab, Habib, and Egyptian singer May Farouk and captioned the post with a lyric from one of his songs.