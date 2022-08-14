Wael Kfoury And Elissa Together in Istanbul

Saturday night on the 13th of August in Istanbul ,Turkey, Wael Kfoury and Elissa were gathered to preform on stage at a concert organized by FA productin with a huge number of audience.

Elissa opened the concert saying "this will be an amazing concert with the person I love the most Wael Kfoury" and entertained the audiance with her most famous songs, "Ila Kol Elli Bihebbouni","Betmoun","Hob Kol Hayaty","Nefsi Aollo","Krahni".

Wael kfoury also ablazed the stage with his most popular songs,"El Bint El Awiye","Kelna Mnenjar","Hekm El Alb","Al Gharam El Moustahil","Ma Wa3adtik Bi Njoum El Leil", and many more.

The audience joined him in the songs and danced merrily and took to their personal Twitter and Instagram accounts to share snaps of the magical night.

During the concert, the Lebanese singer Ellisa, announced that she will be releasing her new upcoming song 'Ana w Bas' on the 16th of August of this year, and the star also announced the exciting news on her socieal media account.

Elissa is often referred to as “Maliket El Ehsas” (Queen of Emotions) by fans and the media.

Elissa’s artistic journey began in 1992 when she won the silver medal in the Lebanese music competition “Studio El Fan”, and gained a huge fan base ever since.

On another note, earliar this month Wael Kfoury celebrated his girlfriend Shana Abboud 's birthday, as a picture of the pair circulted all over social media where they took a picture behind the three tiered sparkly purple birthday cake, and it was styled with golden stars with the letters S and H on them to represent the 36-year old's initials.

The picture trended heavily on social media.With the picture being widly shared on social media, it denied all previous rumors that the Lebanese star Wael Kfoury ended his relationship with Shana and was allegedly dating a Moroccan woman.