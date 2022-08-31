  1. Home
Wael Kfoury Arrives at George Al-Rassi's Funeral

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published August 31st, 2022 - 10:35 GMT
George Al-Rassi, had died a few days ago as a result of a terrible car accident
Highlights
Wael Kfoury offers condolences to Nadine on the death of her brother, George Al-Rassi

On Tuesday, Wael Kfoury went down to offer his condolences to Nadine Al-Rassi amid her brother George Al-Rassi's death.

Taking to his Instagram to share a picture of Wael Kfoury and Nadine Al-Rassi was Lebanese reporter Raja Naser Al-Din.

Wael Kfoury

Other stars also showed up to offer their condolences to the actress including Najwa Karam, Ragheb Alama, Nadine NjeimMaya Diab, Amer Zayan, Maguy Bou Ghosson, Jessie Abdou, Wael JassarMarwan Khoury, and many more. 

Nadine Al-Rassi received condolences from the Lebanese star Najwa Karam. In reference to the death of Najwa's brother years ago and the great sadness that Najwa experienced at his passing.

The artist, George Al-Rassi, had died a few days ago as a result of a terrible car accident at the Syrian-Lebanese border, where his car collided with concrete barriers in the middle of the road that was absent of lights, which led to his death, accompanied by his business manager Zina Al-Morabi.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

