Wael Kfoury's Ex-Wife Reacts to Divorce News Through Instagram

Angela Beshara, Wael Kfoury's ex-wife, reacted to divorce news that was announced in a radio program recently through social media.





Wael Kfoury's ex-wife decided to cancel her boycott of Social Media, and used her Instagram account to post new pictures that show her beauty, which stunned the audience of the Lebanese singer. They are aware Wael would prefer his ex-wife would not appear to the public eye and hide the details of their personal life, in addition to details of their daughters Michele and Melana, during a marriage that lasted nearly nine years.

Wael Kfoury had officially announced his divorce a few days ago through Lebanese broadcaster Rima Najim, which revealed that the divorce has been official for about a year now. Beshara did not respond to the divorce news until the recent publishing of the pictures.

In another story, Wael Kfoury will be soon releasing a new song titled "Estashbahet Feek" with lyrics by Mounir Bou Assaf, composed by Hisham Boulos and arranged Danny Helou.