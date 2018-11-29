Wait Is Finally Over! Hit Series ‘Vikings’ Returns This Week

Saudis comprise the highest viewers of ‘Vikings’ past seasons.

The wait is finally over. Hit TV series “Vikings” returns to Starz Play, a major regional on-demand service, this week.

The show’s latest season will be available to view on Starz Play across the Middle East and North Africa as the episodes air in the US.

The latest season offers fans a chance to catch up on the trials and tribulations of the family of Ragnar Lothbrok, the show’s protagonist until his death during the fourth season.

“For years, ‘Vikings’ has been a cornerstone of Starz Play’s roster of award-winning TV shows and movies, which has enabled us to consistently lead in the regional, video-on-demand streaming industry,” said Maaz Sheikh, Starz Play CEO and co-founder.

“’Vikings’ has always garnered huge viewership numbers on Starz Play, making it one of the most watched series on our platform,” Sheikh added.

“Our exclusive agreement with ‘Vikings’ means our subscribers can watch all the action before anyone else in the world.”

Picking up from the mid-season finale cliffhanger in which Lothbrok’s widow Lagertha was captured by his son, dubbed “Ivar the Boneless,” the soon-to-air episode will kick off with a scene in which the late Lothbrok’s brother returns after Ivar is crowned the new king.

All seasons and episodes of the hit show are available on Starz Play. The show has been renewed for a sixth season, with filming already underway in Ireland.