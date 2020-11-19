Warner Bros. Confirm 'Wonder Woman 1984' Will be Released Simultaneously in Cinemas

'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day (25.12.20).



The movie - which features Gal Gadot as the titular superhero - will bring some festive cheer to the US by being streamed on the channel on the same day as it hits theatres, but it is not yet known if the motion picture will stream in the UK.



Following the Warner Bros. announcement, director Patty Jenkins shared a statement on Twitter which read: "THE TIME HAS COME. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.



"Watch it IN THEATERS, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBOMAX where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it. (sic)"



Jenkins also praised Gadot's performance, describing her as a "true Wonder Woman".



She wrote: "I can't wait for the world to see this amazing woman on the screen. She'll blow your mind and warm your heart. @GalGadot killed it in this film, and she does all that great and hard work for only the most honorable reasons. She is a true #Wonderwoman so I hope you enjoy #WW84 (sic)"



The 35-year-old actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts, admitting it "wasn't an easy decision" for Warner Bros. to make.



Gadot wrote: "IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds. We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts.



"Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too.



"So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes.



"Sending my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in (sic)"



The move comes as many cinemas are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



According to IMDB, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is due for release on December 26th in the UK.