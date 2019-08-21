Warner Bros is Working on a Fourth 'The Matrix' Movie

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their roles of Neo and Trinity in the project, while series co-creator Lana Wachowski will write and direct it, The Hollywood Reporter said.





"We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana," Deadline.com quoted Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich as saying in a statement. "Lana is a true visionary -- a singular and original creative filmmaker -- and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe."

The film will follow 1999's The Matrix and its 2003 sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution.

News of the fourth chapter arrives as Reeves is reprising another of his iconic roles -- time-traveling slacker Ted in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is due in theaters next year.