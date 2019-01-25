Was Blac Chyna Drunk During Police's Visit to her Home?

Blac Chyna. (AFP/File)

Blac Chyna's lawyer has insisted her children are "both healthy and doing very well" after police were called to her house.

The 31-year-old reality star was visited by police over the weekend after an anonymous call was placed alleging she was too drunk to look after her two children - son King Cairo, six, whom she has with ex-partner Tyga, and daughter Dream, two, whose father is Rob Kardashian.

And now, Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom has spoken out on the situation, saying the children are doing fine and were "never in any danger".

She told E! News: "Chyna's children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well. They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false.

"I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability. "

It was previously revealed police had called to Chyna's home after receiving an anonymous call alleging the 'Rob + Chyna' star was intoxicated and neglecting her children.

However, when cops got to the house, they found no one was drunk and not only were her children being properly looked after, there was also a nanny in attendance at the property.

But just days after the incident, police were called to Chyna's house a second time to deal with a separate issue.

Sources claimed that police had been asked to help defuse a potentially-difficult situation as Chyna and her make-up artist had had an explosive argument at the weekend, with the cosmetics expert leaving without her kit.

Cops accompanied the unnamed woman to help her retrieve her cosmetics and tools and she left the abode without another argument breaking out.