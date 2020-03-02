Was Carole Samaha Trying to Take Away Her Own Life?

Lebanese singer Carole Samaha, who recently shot a music video in Paris for her new song “Mesh Ha’eesh,” revealed Sunday that French police interrupted her shoot as they thought she was attempting to commit suicide.
In the scene she shared on social media, Samaha was seen holding the rail of a balcony backward, letting her head swing freely over the edge.
From France filming a dramatic scene for my new song #Mesh_heesh, which caused a stir in the streets of Paris among passers-by as people thought I was trying to commit suicide and the French police intervened,” she explained on Instagram. “Police officers entered the house to investigate! We assured the police that the issue is nothing but a scene for a new video clip.”
🔴 من #فرنسا تصوير مشهد درامي لأغنيتي الجديدة #مش_هعيش الذي أثار بلبلة كبيرة في شوارع باريس لدى المارة حيث اعتقد الناس أنني أحاول الإنتحار وتدخلت الشرطة الفرنسية و قد دخل أفراد الأمن المنزل من أجل التحقيق! وأكدنا للشرطة أن الموضوع ليس إلا تمثيل مشهد خاص بفيديو كليب الجديد .... #MoshHaEish #مش_هعيش Produced by @anghami Directed by @jadshwery Lyrics: @amirteima Music: @islamzaki Arranged by @alexandremissakian
Luckily, Samaha was able to finish the shoot but has not yet shared the final video online.
