Was George Al-Rassi's death planned?

ALBAWABA - Since the world lost artist George Al-Rassi, sadness spread all over the Arab world, especially the Lebanese community.

George Al-Rassi died on August, 27, and now his name returns to new sites and social media as many say his death was planned and was not an accident, his sister, Nadine Al Rassi responded to the allegations.

Nadine Al Rassi responded to a question asked about her brother on the Majhul program, the question was if her brother's death was an accident or if she believes it was planned.

According to Al-Arrab, Al-Rassi explained that she heard the news that the money was paid so that the truth that happened would not be revealed, but she confirmed that all of this is still rumors, and nothing was able to be confirmed.

The artist went on to explain how she heard the news of her brother's passing, she shared that that night, she was not able to sleep because she felt something bad might have happened to George.

"I received the news of the death of my brother George Al-Rassi when I saw his picture in the car on a website."

She went on to say that earlier, she received a call from a journalist, but did not answer because she felt bad energy, Nadine then went to her brother's Instagram page to check on him and found a story posted on his profile of the concert he had done.

George Al-Rassi died in a car accident on the Lebanese-Syrian border road on August 27, 2022.

The accident happened after his return from Damascus, where he performed a concert at Cloud 9 Lounge on August 26.