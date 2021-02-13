Was Nicole Kidman 'Swatted' by a Man at an Opera Show?

Nicole Kidman was allegedly “swatted” by a man at the opera.

The 53-year-old actress was enjoying a night out at the opera in Sydney, Australia, with her husband Keith Urban last month to watch ‘The Merry Widow’ when the alleged altercation took place.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Nicole and Keith – along with most of the audience – were giving a standing ovation at the end of the show when the man sat behind them asked them to sit down.

A source told the outlet: “Keith explained they were giving a standing ovation, a sign of appreciation for the show, and carried on clapping and standing.”

The man is then alleged to have “swatted” Nicole with his program, before Keith then accused him of “assaulting his wife”.

The source added: “At this point, allegedly, the gentleman swatted Academy award-winning Kidman with his program, prompting Urban to accuse the man of assaulting his wife.”



Nicole and Keith, also 53, were then escorted out of the Opera House, and security dealt with the man sitting behind them.

Officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command responded to the scene, and have since released a statement confirming the incident.

They said: “Police have been told a 53-year-old man and a 67-year-old man were both attending the entertainment center when an argument broke out. Officers spoke to both men and no further action was taken.”

Meanwhile, Nicole and Keith’s trip to the opera comes after the ‘Undoing’ star recently revealed her husband – with whom she has Sunday, 12, and 10-year-old Faith – often tries to convince her to work less.

She said: “Keith is very chilled. He can tell me, 'Listen baby, why not pull back on that?'

And I'll kind of nod and listen and then I won’t necessarily do what he says.

"Probably a lot of men have this, they're far better at just going, 'Mmmm that's enough now.'

“Being able to compartmentalize and sleep. It's a fantastic attribute - I wish I had it."