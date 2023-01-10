Wassouf Jr. mourns elderly brother death

ALBAWABA - Earlier this year, Syrian singer George Wassouf's son Wadih Wassouf died at the age of 39 after suffering surgery complications.

Arab stars and fans of George Wassouf mourned the death of his son Wadih Wassouf as many big named celebrities showed up at the funeral home.

And now, Wassouf's younger brother, George Wassouf Jr, took to his Instagram account to mourn the death of his brother in a lengthy emotional post.

Wassouf Jr. shared a video of the funeral, followed by pictures of his wedding day, were the brothers looked happy n all the poses.

Wassouf Jr. wrote: ''How do I start this, Wadih? I never thought I would be standing at your funeral giving a eulogy of my brother who played the role of my father, my mentor, and my best friend. Woody, you were all of these things and you are now an angel watching over us.''

He added: ''You were the best man at my wedding and I was eagerly waiting for you to get married so that I can reciprocate it and throw you the best party ever. Instead, we organized a wedding for you yesterday that will never be forgotten. I know that you are not gone, but busy doing other things and that we will see you again soon.''

In the emotional post, Wassouf Jr. expressed how he looked up to his older brother Wadih, and how he wanted to be 'strong' just like him.

''Abou el wood, I promise you to always stay strong just like you would want me to be. I promise you to carry on everything you started and to make you proud while doing it. And I promise you that I will carry your name with me wherever I go and whatever I do. And when life will gets tough, I will always remember how calm and balanced you were when dealing with problems and will let this guide me through every step I take.''

Wassouf Jr. ended the post: ''To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Know that your soul and your beautiful smile will accompany our family forever, and I am sure that you will be the angel that will look over my baby Amea. I love you always, Your baby brother Georges.''