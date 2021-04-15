Watch The 9th Sequel of Fast and Furious Franchise!

The studio shared a trailer for the new Fast & Furious movie Wednesday featuring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, a former street racer who is now living a quiet life as a husband and father.

The preview shows Dominic (Diesel) emerge to take on his villainous brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Dominic reunites with Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Tej Parker (Ludacris), Han Lue (Sung Kang) and other members of his team to take his brother down.

The movie also stars Jordana Brewster as Dominic and Jakob's sister, Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey, a new member of Dominic's team, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, and Charlize Theron as the criminal mastermind Cypher.

F9 is the ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise and is a sequel to the 2017 movie The Fate of the Furious. The new film is directed by Justin Lin, who directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011) and Fast & Furious 6 (2013).

News broke in October that the Fast & Furious film franchise will end with an 11th and final film. Lin will direct the 10th and 11th installments.

F9 opens in theaters June 25. The film was originally to open in May 2020 but was previously delayed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.