Watch Arab Superstars Take Over Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Cue soundcheck at Coca-Cola Arena, where the ultimate Egyptian talent show is set to take place on 22 November. Some of the country’s biggest musical acts will share the stage during back-to-back performances for the Why Not! Mazzika Festival for the first time ever.

Part of the Why Not! Yolo series, which celebrates living life to the fullest, this musical extension will see top acts, from Cairokee to Disco Misr, perform hits from their repertoire of chart-topping albums. Get the low-down on all five confirmed artists here, and book your tickets on Dubai Calendar:

Cairokee

Taking its name from its city of origin, Cairokee is one of Egypt’s biggest rock bands. They entered the music stream in 2003 with incredibly popular singles including the breakout track ‘Ya El Midan’, which featured retired singer Aida el Ayoubi. Join members Amir Eid, Sherif Hawary, Tamer Hashem, Sherif Mostafa and Adam El-Alfy perform songs from their six critically acclaimed albums, as well as singles from their latest release, Abna'a Albuta Al So'da.

Sharmoofers

Ahmed Bahaa and Mohamed El Arkan joined forces in 2012 to create Sharmoofers, a distinctly reggae rock mash-up band that injects elements of hip-hop in their groovy melodies. The duo has entertained fans around the world with hits like ‘Khalas Hasaytar’ and ‘Zamba’, the latter a single from their 2019 album Enfesam. The Sharmoofers are known for energising tunes that will have you on your feet all night long.

Massar Egbari

Alexandria-born rock band Massar Egbari has been shaking up Egypt’s music scene since their launch in 2005. From the name to their emotive lyrics, this band pokes fun at social norms and rallies fans to break out of the mould. Their poetry, captivating melodies and evocative imagery result in powerful tracks that have attracted international appreciation. Massar Egbari embodies a solitary space between Oriental and Western music, marrying the two musical cultures for a sound entirely of its own.

Mahmoud El Esseily

Composer, producer and pop star Mahmoud El Esseily is known for feel-good dance tracks like ‘7elm B3eed’ and ‘Enty Wa Ana’. His tunes are hard to ignore and more specifically, impossible to shake off. Put your dancing shoes on for his set because there's no way you’ll stay locked in your seat when El Esseily takes the stage.

H.O.H.

Something special happens when three renowned musicians from distinct groups band together, and H.O.H. is a testament to it. Starring Massar Egabri’s lead Hany El Dakkak, soft-rock band Wust El Balad’s Hany Adel and Ousso Lotfy, who is considered one of Egypt’s best guitarists, H.O.H. builds on each artist’s skills, experience and sounds to create a truly remarkable collaboration.

Disco Misr

Disco Misr puts a spin on traditional oriental sounds with elements of foot-tapping disco and funk. This young DJ duo starring Amr Emad and Mostafa El Sherif has quickly become one of Egypt’s most sought-after musical acts. Their eclectic musical style appeals to just about any taste and is the perfect act to wrap up this heavyweight line-up.

