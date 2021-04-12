Watch Celebrities Hysterically Scream and Cry in Ramez Aklo Tar's First Official Trailer

This Ramadan is going to witness a lot of falling out!

Egyptian comedian Ramez Galal has released the first official trailer of his upcoming prank show that will make a debut tomorrow on the first day of Ramadan on MBC Masr, under the title Ramez Aklo Tar (Ramez's Lost His Mind).

The 2021 version of Ramez's prank revolves around summoning victims to a theme park in Saudi Arabia to host them in an interview in a large and modern cabinet.

During which, the 'hop drop' cell faces technical issues leaving stars stuck in the air and scare them of the idea that the cabinet might fall to the ground.

Later, Galal's team pushes the victims outside the cabinet to fall in a water pool, claiming to save their lives.

This year, the Egyptian presenter disguised himself as an Indian man with a long beard and a turban, without revealing his role in the prank.

The trailer unfolded footage of some of the stars that were victimized by Ramez, such as: Ahmed Saad, Sumaya Al-Khashab, Dina El-Sherbiny, Moatasem Al-Nahar, Nesreen Tafesh, Hamo Beka, Fahd Al-Mawlid, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Heneidy, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Kinda Alloush, Wizzo, King of Koura.

In addition to Zamalek club players Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim "Jensh", Ferjani Sassi and Ashraf Bin Sharqi, and Al-Ahly club players including Majdi Qafsha, Mohamed Hani and Marwan Mohsen.

Minister and Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia Turki Al-Sheikh also shared a teaser from behind the scenes of Ramez's show.

Turki revealed that this year Ramez Galal has casted a robot in the show. Its name is 'Nao', priced at $4,990 and made in Belgium.