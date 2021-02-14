Watch Janet Jackson's Reaction to 'Control' Topping Charts Again After 35 Years

The record - which was first released on February 4, 1986 - recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and Janet became emotional when it hit the number one spot on Apple's Top 40 US Pop Album chart.



She said in a video on social media: "I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. I'm so thankful for Him being in my life



And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me.



And I want to thank all of you for making ‘Control’ number one once again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you."



The influential record was Jackson's third studio album and included hits such as 'What Have You Done for Me Lately'.



The album spent 91 weeks on the Billboard top R&B and hip-hop album chart, peaking at number one for the first time April 19, 1986, just over two months after its release.