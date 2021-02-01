Watch Machine Gun Kelly And Pete Davidson Fall to The Ground During 'SNL' Episode

  1. Home
Published February 1st, 2021 - 12:17 GMT
Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live 
Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson fall off stage during 'SNL' curtain calls

Singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend.

He performed the songs, "Lonely" and "My Ex's Best Friend."

At the end of the show when the masked cast gathered together on stage, Kelly lifted up his friend, SNL cast member Pete Davidson, causing the two to fall to the ground.

Guest host John Krasinski tried to help them up and SNL player Bowen Yang looked surprised and seemed to check in with them to make sure they weren't hurt.

No one else who was on the stage saying "good night" and hugging each other appeared to notice or be concerned about what had happened.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

