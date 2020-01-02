Watch the Official Announcement of Najwa Qassem's Death!

  1. Home
Najwa has been working in Al-Arabiya and Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath TV channels since 2003

Lebanese anchor and political broadcaster Najwa Qassem passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning aged 52 in her residence in Dubai.

It has been reported that cause of death was a heart attack, as people close to Qassem went to wake her up in her apartment only to find her already dead.

Najwa has been working at Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath TV channels since 2003, where her colleague at the station announced the news of her death on TV with a choked voice.

