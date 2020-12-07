Watch Out Fox Because Can Yaman Is Now a Warrior (Pictures)

Prepare yourself for some ACTION!

Turkish actor Can Yaman has 'proudly' announced that he will be the face of a new game titled 'Pasha Fencer'.

Yaman revealed the new project on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself as a warrior.

He wrote: "Proud to announce that #PashaFencer is set to be launched on December 15th via App store and Google Play. Game time".

#PashaFencer and Can Yaman collaboration came after Fox has suspended his series Bay Yanlış (Mr. Wrong) due to low viewership rates in Turkey.

At the time, viewers and fans of the on-screen couple, Can Yaman and Özge Gürel, were furious of ending the series at episode 14.

Can himself was furious too and responded to Fox by giving the finger in one of his photoshoots.