'On the Way Out, he Did Kiss me': Jordyn Woods Reveals Truth on Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods says Tristan Thompson kissed her during their much-publicized night together.

The 21-year-old spoke out in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Friday's episode of Red Table Talk following reports she cheated with Thompson, who was dating her best friend Kylie Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian.



Woods said she went to a party at Thompson's house with a group of friends Feb. 17 after a night out at a bar. She said going to the NBA star's house was her first mistake.

"I wasn't thinking 'I shouldn't be here.' And that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods said. "I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there."

Woods denied she gave Thompson a lap dance or made out with him at the party. She said someone might have misinterpreted her sitting on the arm of the chair where Thompson was seated.

"My legs were laying right over his. My butt was never sitting on him," Woods said. "My legs were dangling down, so I picked them up and I put them over onto the bottom of his legs."

"If you're looking for a story, I can understand why that would be the story," she added. "We were all just dancing and having fun. Nothing anything intimate. He didn't try to take me to a room. It was just an innocent time."

Woods said she partied at Thompson's house until early Monday morning. She said Thompson kissed her as she left his house but denied sleeping with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

"On the way out, he did kiss me," Woods said. "No passion, no nothing ... It was like a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no nothing."

"I didn't know how to feel. "I walked out immediately after ... I was in shock. I was more so like, 'Did this really [happen]?' I was like, 'Hmm, let's pretend that didn't happen," she recalled.

Woods said she spoke to Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's sister and Woods' best friend, after she left Thompson's. She initially kept quiet to protect Kardashian, who previously split from Thompson in 2018 following reports the NBA star cheated during her pregnancy.

"I was honest about being there but I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place," Woods said. "I just knew how much turmoil was going on. I was like, 'Lemme not just throw more fuel on the fire.' I know I was trying to protect Khloe's heart."

"I'm no home wrecker ... I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth," she added. "I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together."

Woods said she apologized to Kardashian and told Jenner she was appearing on Red Table Talk. She said she doesn't blame Thompson because she allowed herself to be in that position.

Thompson and Kardashian have yet to explicitly address the scandal. Kardashian thanked fans for their support in a tweet Tuesday, saying she'll return to social media when she's in the mood.