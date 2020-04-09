  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'We Don't Have To See This S**t'! Amir Teima Blasts La Casa De Papel's Gay Kissing Scene

'We Don't Have To See This S**t'! Amir Teima Blasts La Casa De Papel's Gay Kissing Scene

Published April 9th, 2020 - 08:09 GMT
Amir Teima

Egyptian poet Amir Teima criticized one of the scenes in season four of the popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel, which showed two gay men kissing.

Amir shared a tweet with his 445.1K followers blasting the scene by saying: "The kissing scene between Berlin and Palermo - both are men; for those who haven't seen the series - in season four of La Casa De Papel, is nasty and disgusting and me hate the whole series despite its good quality."

Teima went on saying: "For the advocates who say that this exists in reality, I will tell them that this s**t does exist in reality, but we do not have to see it on the screen in detail."

Openly Gay Omar Sharif Jr. Shocks Followers Wearing a Bikini Top.. It's All Because of Trump!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...