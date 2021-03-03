'Weak Plot for a Legendary Actor'! Taim Hassan Heavily Criticized for Taking Part in 'Ana' Series

'I don't understand why he's doing this' - Syrian writer Rami Koussa

The series Ana "I", starring Syrian actor Taim Hassan, has recently ended on Shahid streaming platform.

However, the show, and particularly Taim Hassan, have been heavily attacked by critics and viewers who classified the series as "weak", wondering how could an actor like Taim Hassan with a long and successful history accept to participate in such a show.

Syrian writer Rami Koussa received a question on Instagram Stories from a follower who asked him to give his opinion of the series Ana.

Rami's answer was: 'My opinion is that I don't understand why an actor like Taim Hassan does this?!' referring to his participation in Ana.

Many viewers added their voices to Rami Koussa's, they also asked Taim to review his choices, while a group of them requested the Syrian actor to step away from Al-Sabah production company and try to work with other producers.

One Twitter user went directly to Taim Hassan's wife, anchor Wafaa El-Kilany, and asked her to host her husband to explain to the audience the reason behind accepting a role in Ana, which angered his fans.

Another one tweeted: 'A black mark in Taim Hassan’s history. It's such a waste to lose himself and his talent in a failed project where there is no script and no plot that respects the viewer's mind.'