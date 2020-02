'Wear Hot Shorts & Dance on the Bed!' Sama El Masri Accepts Seductive Dares From Followers (Video)

Controversial belly dancer Sama El Masri launched what seems like a social media challenge on Instagram, asking followers to send her dares in the comments section that she will then perform.

Sama wrote in the caption that she received many "bizarre" requests and she "must" do them.

Most of the videos that Sama posted focused on displaying her curves and other seductive assets.

Sama didn't stop there. She also accepted challenges to change outfits ranging from revealing dresses to hot shorts.