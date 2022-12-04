'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record

ALBAWABA - A massive success for Netflix's newest release Wednesday, which is a spinoff series of American supernatural black comedy film The Addams Family.

Wednesday has broken a record of the most views in a single week for and English series in Netflix's history.

The protagonist of the show, Wednesday Addams, is played by Scream actress Jenna Ortega, and Wednesday has ranked at number one as it got 341.23 million hours viewed during its first week.

The show is the number 1 series in 83 countries around the world, which makes Wednesday the biggest Netflix series in the English language, and beating the series 'Stranger Things'.

However, neither Stranger Things nor Wednesday were able to top Netflix's biggest porject, Korean series 'Squid Game' which reached 571.76 million hours of viewing in its first week.

Wednesday tell the story of Wednesday Addams who is working on excelling in her emerging psychic ability to prevent a killing spree that is taking place in the local town.

Wednesday works on solving the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents almost 25 years ago.

By Alexandra Abumuhor