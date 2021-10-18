The Weeknd Moves Tour Dates to Summer 2022 And a Possible Middle East Tour

The Weeknd announced that the newly titled After Hours Til Dawn Tour is moving from arenas to stadiums in the summer of 2022.

“The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022. Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd wrote.

The singer also posted a short clip online, teasing some new material and showing a lit-up stadium with the new tour’s logo displayed at the end.

Current tickets will be refunded automatically and all ticket holders will be given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows when they go on sale.”

The Weeknd ended the post, writing, “New dates forthcoming.” Dates will include shows in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Middle East.''

The Weekend was previously scheduled to begin his tour in the fall of 2020 but postponed his performances due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is the Grammy-winning voice of hits like “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It,” “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “In Your Eyes” and “Heartless.”

He performed at the Super Bowl LV halftime show earlier this year and most recently released the single “Take My Breath,” from his upcoming fifth studio album “The Dawn.”

