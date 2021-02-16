What American Dream?! Dubai Government Grants Ragheb Alama and His Family The Golden Residency (Video)

It has now become 'the Emirati dream.'

Lebanese songster Ragheb Alama has announced that he and his family have obtained the golden residency in UAE, expressing his great happiness with this decision granted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

In an exclusive interview with The Insider Arabia, Ragheb said that he's the happiest person because his two children Khalid and Loai live in Dubai.

He added: 'What a father wants for his children more than to live in place which grants them safety, justice, work, positivity and visions for the future.'

Speaking about Lebanon, Ragheb said: 'The political scene in Lebanon is very difficult, and anything bad could happen. I don't want my kids to fall for those who has been lying to the Lebanese and destroying Lebanon. I want them to live in a decent place, and I don't think there is a more decent place than Dubai.'

Ragheb added: 'Now they can work and I can see them grow. I can also peacefully sleep in Beirut knowing that my children are in Dubai.'

Khalid and Loai were among the first celebrities who decided to leave Lebanon to Dubai after they survived Beirut Port explosion.

They also revealed that they would continue their education in there as well as starting their own businesses in Dubai.