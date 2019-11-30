What Coincidence! Rihanna and Paul McCartney Fly on The Same Plane

In 2015 they released the single FourFiveSeconds - a collaboration with Kayne West.

And, Rihanna, 31, reunited with Sir Paul McCartney, 77, on Friday as they bumped into each other while in first class on the same flight from JFK airport in New York to London's Heathrow.





The duo were in high spirits as they landed in the capital, after the Rude Boy hitmaker had taken to her Instagram stories to document their encounter, which she caption #RihUnion.

Rihanna was wrapped up warm as she departed the flight, clad in a grey tracksuit with a white cardigan and a khaki coloured teddy coat.

The Fenty entrepreneur strolled through the airport in white trainers and finished off her sporty look with a New York Yankees baseball cap atop her head.

The singer accessorised with a smattering of metallic necklaces and large hoop earrings, while shielding her eyes with a glamorous pair of black shades.

Rihanna appeared to be make-up free, and tied her raven locks back into a ponytail, adding a splash of colour with a pillar box red manicure.